Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Trims Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 99,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 105,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DFUV opened at $39.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.48. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

