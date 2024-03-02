Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% in the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

