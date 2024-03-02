Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 765 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 48.9% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $93.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

