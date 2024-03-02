Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 59 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV opened at $235.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.37. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.63 and a 1 year high of $235.82.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

