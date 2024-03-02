Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 291 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,671.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $127.86 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

