Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $964,597,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,651,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,972,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $100,311,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day moving average of $55.59. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $59.34.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

