Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 1,085 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in PayPal were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in PayPal by 7.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $8,639,000. Investment House LLC increased its position in PayPal by 10.8% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in PayPal by 27,070.0% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 27,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,070 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $79.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

