Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.3% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $5,421,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 262.1% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $53.20 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $63.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -79.35%.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

