Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $501,000 Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Diageo were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Price Performance

DEO stock opened at $150.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.20. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $190.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

