Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $459,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $86.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.46. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

