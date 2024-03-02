Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.27.

Lam Research Trading Up 4.6 %

Lam Research stock opened at $981.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $838.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $726.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $467.02 and a 52-week high of $982.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

