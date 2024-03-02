Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 1,296 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,618,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,673,000 after buying an additional 6,955,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $194,197,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

