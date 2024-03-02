REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Down 8.1%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.28. 291,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 700,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGNX. StockNews.com downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $941.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.27.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.16). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,971.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,851 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,268,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,297,000 after purchasing an additional 228,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,440,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,713,000 after purchasing an additional 64,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,005,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 211,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 147,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,574,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,369,000 after buying an additional 547,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

