Redox Limited (RDX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Redox Limited (ASX:RDX – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

In other Redox news, insider Richard Coneliano 58,675,516 shares of Redox stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Redox Limited supplies and distributes chemicals, ingredients, and raw materials in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. It offers antioxidants, proteins and fibres, leaving agents, acidity regulator, sweeteners, thickeners, stabilisers and gums, vitamins, amino acids, mineral salts, preservatives, phosphates, humectants, essential and vegetable oils, herb and spice extracts, natural colours, emulsifier, dairy products, wine and brewing, cleaning and sanitation, specialities, additives, emollients, emulsifiers, hair care, solvents, sunscreens, surfactants, thickeners, vegetable oils, processing aids and fining, cleaning and sanitation, waxes and fatty acids, and functional products.

