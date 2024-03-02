Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,317 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $16,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 423.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 96.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 302.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.82. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

