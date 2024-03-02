Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $121.43

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $121.43 and last traded at $121.33, with a volume of 48199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RJF

Raymond James Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,687 shares of company stock worth $727,008. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 13.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 241.3% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter worth $38,099,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,829,000 after purchasing an additional 117,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,503,000 after purchasing an additional 772,492 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raymond James

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.