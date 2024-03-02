Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Down 17.4% in February

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 16,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RAVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Rave Restaurant Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Value Llp Ima acquired 51,921 shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $101,765.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,011,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,141.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RAVE opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.32. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

