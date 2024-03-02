Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Range Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.73. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RRC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 43.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.