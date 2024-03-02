Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RL. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $185.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.42 and its 200-day moving average is $132.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $190.41.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

