Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Trims Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 39.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 622,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 409,727 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Rollins were worth $23,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $44.01 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average of $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROL. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,677 shares of company stock worth $652,896. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

