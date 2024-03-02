Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 30,338 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 30,338 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.21% of Allegion worth $19,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLE. Mizuho downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,803,477.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at $742,031.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $126.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $136.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.22.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

