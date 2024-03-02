Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,065 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in monday.com were worth $17,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

MNDY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.79.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $228.92 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $239.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.69.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

