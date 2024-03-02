Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 190,885 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,286,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 2.01% of Chase at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chase in the third quarter worth $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 200.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 151.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 21.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 337.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase Price Performance

CCF opened at $127.49 on Friday. Chase Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.18 and a fifty-two week high of $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chase in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Chase

Chase Profile

(Free Report)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.