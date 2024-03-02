Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $23.45 Million in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 143,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,445,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.44% of Axcelis Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $3,712,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $116.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.08. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.28 and a one year high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.83.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

