Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $17.72 Million in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.08% of Equifax as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Equifax by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Equifax by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 6,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Equifax by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $270.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.26 and its 200 day moving average is $216.31. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $275.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Equifax’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.22.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

