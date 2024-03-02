Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,718 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.08% of Trip.com Group worth $18,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TCOM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCOM. Nomura cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.57. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.