Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $22.67 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.14% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $22,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,631,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,517,000 after buying an additional 69,441 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,091,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,363,000 after buying an additional 94,050 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,727,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,851,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,097,000 after buying an additional 197,179 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $158.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.33 and its 200-day moving average is $145.18. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $166.71.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.32.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

