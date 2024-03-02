Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $17.06 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 177.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,300 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.19% of Eastman Chemical worth $17,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EMN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE EMN opened at $87.09 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $91.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

