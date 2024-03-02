Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,416 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.31% of Donaldson worth $22,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 62,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 25,440 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Donaldson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Donaldson Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $72.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $72.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,137 shares of company stock worth $1,202,812. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

