Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 201,339 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 201,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $21,114,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $113.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.97 and a 200 day moving average of $104.81. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $97.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $594,173.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $594,173.57. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,192 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

