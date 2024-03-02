Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 202,167 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,167 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Northern Trust worth $21,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,497,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,415,000 after acquiring an additional 264,805 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 19,093 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.31. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $95.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.04.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

