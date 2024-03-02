Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 107,581 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 2,786.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,581 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $22,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 283.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,314 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 29.9% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 732,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,337,000 after acquiring an additional 168,733 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 87.5% in the third quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $2,648,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 120.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:INSP opened at $183.54 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $123.27 and a one year high of $330.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.19.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total transaction of $2,267,075.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

