Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05), reports. The business had revenue of $31.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. Quanterix updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Quanterix Stock Performance

Shares of QTRX opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $28.78.

Insider Transactions at Quanterix

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $36,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quanterix

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Quanterix by 184.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

