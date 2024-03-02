Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05), reports. The business had revenue of $31.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. Quanterix updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Quanterix Stock Performance
Shares of QTRX opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $28.78.
Insider Transactions at Quanterix
In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $36,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Quanterix
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.
Quanterix Company Profile
Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.
