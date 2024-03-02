Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Board Declares Share Buyback Plan

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:KWR opened at $197.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.09. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $138.67 and a 12 month high of $221.94.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $467.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.55 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.22%.

In other news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

