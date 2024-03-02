Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 69,140 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 67.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,828 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 69,140 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,399,852 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,319,000 after acquiring an additional 367,275 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $3,179,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 402,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,820,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,085,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

LNG opened at $156.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.61. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.