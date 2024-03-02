Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 69.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 528,635 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 126.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 223,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,502,000 after buying an additional 124,500 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC grew its position in JD.com by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 173,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 76,200 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 136.7% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 129,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 75,082 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 19.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 182.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.52. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JD. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

