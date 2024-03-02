Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 176,835 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2,362.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,835 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $9,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 103.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 70.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA opened at $53.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.15. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $64.04.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

