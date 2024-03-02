Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,830 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

American Tower Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $201.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.40. The firm has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 213.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile



American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

