Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $6.22 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140,162 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.63. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $170.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

