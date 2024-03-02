Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $4.51 Million in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Kidder Stephen W raised its position in shares of RTX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 90,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Page Arthur B lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 6.3% during the third quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 14.0% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E increased its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $89.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

