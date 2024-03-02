Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $5.19 Million Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $82,232,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,747,000 after buying an additional 2,068,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $84,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DT. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Dynatrace stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,076,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,348,487 shares of company stock worth $754,943,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

