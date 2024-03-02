Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $10,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,084 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,020,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,732,000 after purchasing an additional 88,518 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,215,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,085,000 after buying an additional 117,611 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 2.3 %

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $88.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.57. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.59 and a 12-month high of $92.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DSGX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

