Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 558.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,566 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Generac were worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $114.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.39. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

