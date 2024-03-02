Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,910 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 20.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $164.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $226.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.48 and a 200 day moving average of $169.33. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

