Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 39,411 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,411 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.05.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $185.17 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $185.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.73 and its 200-day moving average is $157.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

