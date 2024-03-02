Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 229,100 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 325.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 299,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,100 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 1.12% of North American Construction Group worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 423,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,728,424,000 after purchasing an additional 309,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 59.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after buying an additional 287,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 545,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after buying an additional 274,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 956.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 173,295 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,381,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,116,000 after acquiring an additional 164,823 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NOA stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.07. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

North American Construction Group Profile

(Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

