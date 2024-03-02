Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 544.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 88,768 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.08% of FMC worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $57.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $129.20.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

