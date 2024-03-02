Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 417,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,683,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MFC. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

