Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Down 3.8 %

PULM stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $6.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulmatrix by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

