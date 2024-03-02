PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,128 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,304.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,003 shares of company stock worth $6,708,890 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in PTC by 205.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PTC by 84.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in PTC during the first quarter worth about $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in PTC by 42.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PTC by 128.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC stock opened at $187.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PTC has a 12 month low of $115.44 and a 12 month high of $188.75.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

